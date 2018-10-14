FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 14, 2018

U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin still plans to attend upcoming Saudi summit

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is still planning to attend an upcoming summit in Saudi Arabia despite the controversy over the disappearance of Saudi journalist and political dissident Jamal Khashoggi, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on ABC’s “This Week.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks during a TV interview at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Mr. Mnuchin will make up his mind as the week progresses and as new information surfaces,” Kudlow said. His comments came shortly after Florida Senator Marco Rubio told CNN’s “State of the Union” he believes Mnuchin should boycott the event.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
