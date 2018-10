AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Tuesday that he will most likely not attend a conference in Saudi Arabia after dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing.

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra reacts at the start of an euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

Hoekstra told the Dutch parliament that if there is no clarification from Riyadh about what happened to Khashoggi “it is unlikely I will go.” He added: “I will follow developments and take a decision at the end of this week”.