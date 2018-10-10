U.S. ready to assist on missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi: Pence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday the United States is ready to help in any way in the investigation of the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London Britain, September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Pence was asked on the Hugh Hewitt syndicated radio program if Washington would send FBI technicians to the Saudi consulate in Turkey if Saudi Arabia requested it. “I think the United States of America stands ready to assist in any way,” Pence said. Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on Oct. 2.