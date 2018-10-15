Turkish police enter Saudi consulate in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police investigators entered Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate on Monday, two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Turkish police forensic experts arrive at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 15, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish diplomatic source had earlier said that a joint Turkish-Saudi team would conduct a search of the consulate - the last place that Khashoggi was seen before he vanished on Oct. 2.

Turkish officials have said authorities believe he was killed at the Saudi mission, and his body removed. Saudi Arabia has strongly denied killing Khashoggi.