U.S. Secretary of State to have dinner with Saudi crown prince: pool report

RIYADH (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will have dinner with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday after meeting with King Salman in Riyadh, according to reporters traveling with him, to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greets Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir after arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and a Washington Post columnist, vanished after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago to get marriage documents. Turkish officials say they believe he was murdered there and his body removed, which Saudi Arabia has strongly denied.