October 9, 2018 / 2:46 AM / in 2 hours

Pompeo calls on Saudi government to investigate Khashoggi disappearance

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called on the government of Saudi Arabia to support “a thorough investigation” of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance and to be transparent about the results of that investigation.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a press briefing at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The disappearance of Khashoggi, previously a prominent newspaper editor in Saudi Arabia, has sparked global concern, particularly after Turkish sources said over the weekend that authorities believed he was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; writing by Darren Schuettler; Editing by Michael Perry

