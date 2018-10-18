Pompeo recommends giving Saudis 'a few more days' for Khashoggi investigation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that he had told President Donald Trump that the United States should give Saudi Arabia a few more days to wrap up its investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters while his plane refuels in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

“I told President Trump this morning that we ought to give them a few more days ... so that we too have a complete understanding of the facts” before deciding on a response, Pompeo told reporters at the White House after meeting with Trump.