October 16, 2018 / 9:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo says Saudi leaders pledge thorough probe of Khashoggi disappearance

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that Saudi leaders strongly denied any knowledge of what took place in their Istanbul consulate during a visit by U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and promised a serious and credible investigation.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters after having lunch with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“During each of today’s meetings, the Saudi leadership strongly denied any knowledge of what took place in their consulate in Istanbul,” Pompeo said in a statement from Saudi Arabia. “My assessment from these meetings is that there is serious commitment to determine all the facts and ensure accountability, including accountability for Saudi Arabia’s senior leaders or senior officials.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
