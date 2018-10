ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Ankara on Wednesday, the Turkish foreign ministry said, with their talks expected to focus on the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to the media before leaving Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will also meet his U.S. counterpart, the ministry said.