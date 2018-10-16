FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 5:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. administration unified in calling for Khashoggi probe: official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is completely unified in calling for an investigation into the disappearance of U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but it also has a significant relationship with Riyadh, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London Britain, September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

“We are, I think, completely unified in this administration about calling for an investigation into this. We need to get the facts of what happened,” the official told reporters. “Of course ... we have a longstanding relationship that is very significant to us, but that doesn’t mean we’re in any way ignoring or downplaying this episode.”

“We continue to believe those who are responsible for it have to be held accountable.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu

