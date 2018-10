WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended Saudi Arabia from what he characterized as efforts to condemn Riyadh over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi before all the facts were known, telling the Associated Press in an interview it was a case of “guilty until proven innocent.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at an event marking the 6-month anniversary of the package of changes to the tax code he signed into law, at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

AP posted the comment on Twitter. No further details were immediately available.