October 13, 2018 / 6:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Qatari media group expresses concern over Khashoggi disappearance

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatari media group The Qatar Press Centre said it is deeply concerned over the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the State news Agency (QNA) reported on Saturday.

Human rights activists hold pictures of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

The center said in a statement it was “following with great concern the developments regarding the suspicious disappearance of the colleague Khashoggi”.

Qatar has not yet made any official comment.

Some Saudi media have blamed Qatar for the crisis over Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Reporting by Hesham Hajali and Eric Knecht

