October 15, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia cancels annual diplomatic reception in Washington

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Saudi embassy in Washington on Monday canceled its annual National Day reception in an email that gave no explanation for the move, which comes amid a diplomatic crisis over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey.

“Please be advised that the reception for the National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 18, from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm has been canceled,” the embassy said an email sent to guests and obtained by Reuters.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

