Turkish police have audio showing Khashoggi was killed at consulate: sources

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have an audio recording which indicates that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, a Turkish official and a security source said on Monday.

“Turkish police have an audio recording that indicates that Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate”, the security source told Reuters. He gave no further details.

Saudi Arabia has strongly denied killing Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom’s policies, and Saudi officials have said he left the consulate shortly after entering it. The kingdom’s interior minister has described as “lies” the assertion that the kingdom killed Khashoggi.