October 15, 2018 / 7:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi Arabia preparing to admit Khashoggi was killed: CNN

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia is preparing a report that would admit Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed as the result of an interrogation that went wrong, CNN reported on Monday, citing two unnamed sources.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London Britain, September 29, 2018. Middle East Monitor/Handout via REUTERS.

One source cautioned that the report was still being prepared and could change, CNN said. The other source said the report would likely conclude that the operation was carried out without clearance and that those involved will be held responsible, the cable news outlet said.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; editing by David Alexander

