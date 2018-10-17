FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 12:07 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Saudi investigation team arrives at consul's Istanbul residence: CNN Turk

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - An 11-member Saudi investigation team arrived at the Saudi consul’s Istanbul residence on Wednesday, broadcaster CNN Turk said, ahead of an expected search by Turkish police in relation to journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance.

A Saudi flag flutters at the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had said that Turkey hopes to enter the residence on Wednesday.

Turkish police were expected to search the residence on Tuesday but officers at the scene said it was called off for the day because Saudi officials were unable to join.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

