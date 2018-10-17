FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 11:10 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi team investigating Khashoggi case leaves consul's residence in Istanbul: witness

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Saudi team investigating the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing for over two weeks, has left the Saudi consul general’s residence in Istanbul, a Reuters witness said early on Thursday.

A group of Turkish police crime scene investigators had left the consul general’s residence earlier on Thursday after an almost nine-hour search at the premises.

Turkish investigators had also searched the Saudi consulate for some nine hours on Monday as part of the investigation.

Reporting by Osman Orsal; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Sandra Maler

