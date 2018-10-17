FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Turkey waiting for agreement to search Saudi consul's residence: minister to Anadolu

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is waiting for a joint agreement to search the Saudi consul’s residence in Istanbul in connection with the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told state-owned Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Saudi Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi left Istanbul on Tuesday, returning to Riyadh, a Turkish source said. A search of the residence was called off on Tuesday because Saudi officials were not able to participate, Turkish police said.

Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen and Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by Daren Butler

