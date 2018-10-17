Turkey waiting for agreement to search Saudi consul's residence: minister to Anadolu

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is waiting for a joint agreement to search the Saudi consul’s residence in Istanbul in connection with the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told state-owned Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Saudi Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi left Istanbul on Tuesday, returning to Riyadh, a Turkish source said. A search of the residence was called off on Tuesday because Saudi officials were not able to participate, Turkish police said.