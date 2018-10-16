FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 8:55 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Turkish police say will not search Saudi consul's Istanbul residence on Tuesday

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish police will not search the Saudi consul’s Istanbul residence on Tuesday, officers at the scene said, as Turkey continues the investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The search was called off for the day because Saudi officials were not able to join, the police said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had said earlier in the day that Turkish officials would extend their investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance to include the residence of the Saudi consul and some vehicles.

