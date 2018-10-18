Turkish investigators leave Saudi consulate in Istanbul: witness

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish crime scene investigators left the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after searching the premises and consular vehicles as part of an investigation into missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Reuters witness said on Thursday.

Turkish police forensic experts with a sniffer dog examine the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

The inspections in the consulate, using bright lights to illuminate the consulate’s garden, were the second search there this week. Authorities spent about nine hours there on Monday.

Turkish and Saudi investigators also spent almost another nine hours in the Saudi consul’s residence earlier on Thursday.