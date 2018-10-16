FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 11:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkish minister says Saudi residence, vehicles will be searched

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish officials will extend their investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to include the residence of the Saudi consul and some vehicles, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

A car leaves the residence of Consul General of Saudi Arabia Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkish police entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul late on Monday for the first time since he vanished two weeks ago, searching the premises for nine hours.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler

