U.S. senators trigger human rights probe over missing Saudi journalist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Twenty-two U.S. senators signed a letter to President Donald Trump on Wednesday triggering a U.S. investigation and determination of whether human rights sanctions should be imposed over the disappearance of a Saudi journalist last seen as he entered the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Pictures of Saudi journalist Khashoggi are placed on security barriers during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

In the letter, the senators said they had triggered a provision of the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act requiring the president to determine whether a foreign person is responsible for a gross human rights violation.

“Our expectation is that in making your determination you will consider any relevant information, including with respect to the highest ranking officials in the Government of Saudi Arabia,” they said.