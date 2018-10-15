Spain calls for urgent investigation into disappearance of Saudi journalist

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain called on Monday for an urgent investigation into the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the government’s spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said.

“Spain clearly joins the concern that other countries have already expressed, particularly the European Union, and demands a transparent and urgent investigation,” Celaa said.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Monday ordered an internal probe into the unexplained disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi as a joint Turkish-Saudi team was set to search the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he was last seen on Oct. 2.