Saudi source denies journalist Khashoggi was killed at consulate in Istanbul

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A source at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul denied on Sunday a Reuters report which cited Turkish sources saying they believed that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate building.
In a statement, the source said the accusations were baseless, adding that a security team including Saudi investigators had arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to take part in the investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance.
Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Nick Tattersall