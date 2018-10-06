FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Saudi source denies journalist Khashoggi was killed at consulate in Istanbul

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A source at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul denied on Sunday a Reuters report which cited Turkish sources saying they believed that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the consulate building.

In a statement, the source said the accusations were baseless, adding that a security team including Saudi investigators had arrived in Istanbul on Saturday to take part in the investigation into Khashoggi’s disappearance.

Reporting by Samia Nakhoul; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Nick Tattersall

