October 4, 2018 / 3:32 PM / in 34 minutes

Saudis in talks with Turkish envoy after disappearance of Saudi journalist

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A senior Saudi official received Turkey’s ambassador for talks on Thursday, a day after Turkey’s foreign ministry summoned Riyadh’s ambassador over the disappearance of a dissident Saudi journalist, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

It said in a tweet that Adel Merdad, the Saudi undersecretary for political and economic affairs, had talks with Turkish Ambassador Erdogan Kok in Riyadh.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish sources said the Saudi envoy was called in on Wednesday for consultations over the whereabouts of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday. The Saudi envoy told Turkish officials he had no information about Khashoggi, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Heinrich

