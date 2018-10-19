FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 1:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Saudi consulate employees in Istanbul give testimony at prosecutor's office: Anadolu

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Employees of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul are giving testimony to at the Turkish prosecutor’s office, the state-run Anadolu news agency said on Friday, as part of the investigation into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A member of security staff stands at the entrance of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Khashoggi went missing more than two weeks ago after entering the consulate to obtain documents in relation to a forthcoming marriage. Turkish officials believe he was killed in the building, but Riyadh has denied the allegations.

Turkish and Saudi officials this week started conducting joint inspections at the consulate and consul general’s residence as part of the investigation.

Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

