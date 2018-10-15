FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 9:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says nobody knows if media report on Khashoggi is official

1 Min Read

MACON, Ga. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had seen a media report that Saudi officials might say missing prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed during unauthorized interrogation, but “nobody knows” if this was an official report.

Trump made the remark in answer to questions from reporters during a visit to Georgia to inspect the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael. Earlier on Monday in Washington, Trump raised the possibility that “rogue killers” could have been responsible.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by David Alexander

