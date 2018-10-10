FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Trump says he has talked to Saudis at highest levels about missing journalist

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has talked to officials in Saudi Arabia at the highest levels about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and wants the United States to get to the bottom of the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Khashoggi disappeared a week ago and was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to pick up a document he needed for his planned marriage. Turkish sources have said they believe Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Saudi policies, was killed inside the mission.

“This is a bad situation,” Trump told reporters, adding that he would like to invite Khashoggi’s fiancee to the White House.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by David Alexander; editing by Grant McCool

