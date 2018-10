WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday it “certainly looks” U.S.-based Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters about journalist Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance prior to boarding Air Force One for travel to Montana from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“It certainly looks that way to me,” Trump told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base when asked if Khashoggi was dead. “It’s very sad.”