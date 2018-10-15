FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Group enters Saudi consulate in Istanbul: live feed

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Around a dozen people entered Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Monday, after Turkish diplomatic sources had said that a joint Turkish-Saudi team would conduct a search following the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It was not immediately clear whether the group entering the consulate included people from both countries.

Khashoggi was last seen entering the consulate on Oct. 2nd, his fiancee and friends have said. Turkish officials have said authorities believe he was killed and his body removed. Saudi Arabia has strongly denied killing Khashoggi and denounced such assertions as “lies”.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch, Editing by Dominic Evans and Stephen Kalin

