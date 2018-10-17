FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkish investigators enter Saudi consul's Istanbul residence

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A team of Turkish investigators entered the Saudi consul’s Istanbul residence on Wednesday, a Reuters cameraman at the scene said, as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Turkish forensic officials arrive to the residence of Saudi Arabia's Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul, Turkey October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier that Turkish officials hoped to enter the consulate on Wednesday. Turkish police entered the Saudi consulate on Monday for the first time since Khashoggi’s disappearance two weeks ago, searching the premises for nine hours.

Reporting by Bulent Usta; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

