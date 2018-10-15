Pompeo to visit Turkey after Saudi Arabia: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will stop in Turkey after his trip to Saudi Arabia to talk with King Salman about the missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a National Security Council spokesman said on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters after having lunch with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“It is absolutely essential that Turkish authorities, with full and transparent support from the government of Saudi Arabia, are able to conduct a thorough investigation and officially release the results of that investigation when concluded,” the spokesperson said.