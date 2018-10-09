Saudi consulate in Istanbul will be searched: Turkish foreign ministry

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the investigation into Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a week ago, is “continuing intensively”.

A Saudi flag flutters atop Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement that although the Vienna convention states that consulate buildings have immunity, they can be searched by host country authorities with the consent of the mission chief.

“The consulate building will be searched in the framework of the investigation,” the statement said.