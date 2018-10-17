FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 9:24 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Turkey hopes to enter Saudi consul's residence on Wednesday, foreign minister says

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey hopes to enter the Saudi consul’s residence in Istanbul on Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkey’s foreign minister said after meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo greets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu before their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

Speaking from the airport in Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu said talks with Pompeo were “beneficial and fruitful”. Pompeo was on a brief visit to Turkey after having met with the Saudi king, crown prince and foreign minister in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Turkish police did not search the Saudi consul’s Istanbul residence on Tuesday, officers at the scene said, because Saudi officials were not able to join.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Sarah Dadouch; Editing by David Dolan

