October 4, 2018 / 1:30 PM / in an hour

Saudi envoy told Turkey he has no information on Khashoggi: NTV

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Ankara told Turkish officials that he had no information about journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was reported missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two days ago, broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday.

The ambassador also told Turkish foreign ministry officials during talks at the ministry that he would let officials know once he obtained information, NTV said.

It said Turkey’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran told the ambassador, who was summoned to the ministry on Wednesday, that the issue “should be cleared up immediately.”

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

