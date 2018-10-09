U.N. calls on Turkey, Saudi Arabia to investigate journalist disappearance

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office voiced serious concern on Tuesday at the “apparent enforced disappearance” of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul a week ago and called for the two countries to investigate.

A Saudi citizen waits behind the security barriers to enter the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

“If reports of his death and the extraordinary circumstances leading up to are true, this is truly shocking,” U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva news briefing.