GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Saudi Arabia and Turkey on Tuesday to reveal all information on the disappearance and possible murder of missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi and said that immunity should be lifted on diplomatic premises and officials.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet attends an ACANU briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo