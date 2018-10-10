U.S. officials ask Saudi crown prince about missing journalist: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two White House officials and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to request information about missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the White House said on Wednesday.

National security adviser John Bolton and White House aide Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, spoke to the crown prince on Tuesday. “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then had a follow up call with the Crown Prince to reiterate the United States request for information,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.