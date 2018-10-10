FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 10, 2018 / 5:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. officials ask Saudi crown prince about missing journalist: White House

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two White House officials and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to request information about missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the White House said on Wednesday.

National security adviser John Bolton and White House aide Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, spoke to the crown prince on Tuesday. “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then had a follow up call with the Crown Prince to reiterate the United States request for information,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

