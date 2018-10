WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that it did not know what happened to Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared in Istanbul after entering the Saudi consulate.

A human rights activist holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“We don’t have any information on that,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters.