Turkey starts investigation into disappearance of Saudi journalist: NTV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish prosecutors have launched an investigation into the disappearance of prominent Saudi commentator Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing for four days after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, broadcaster NTV reported on Saturday.

A demonstrator holds picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a protest in front of Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, October 5, 2018. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

On Friday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Saudi authorities would allow Turkey to search the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, after Turkish and Saudi authorities gave conflicting accounts of his disappearance.

Khashoggi entered the mission on Tuesday. Ankara said there was no evidence he left the diplomatic mission, while Riyadh says that he exited the same day.