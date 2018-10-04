FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 4, 2018 / 11:37 AM / in 2 hours

Turkey summoned Saudi envoy over disappearance of Saudi journalist: official

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign ministry summoned Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Ankara on Wednesday for consultations about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, an official said on Thursday.

Turkish and Saudi authorities have given conflicting accounts about the whereabouts of Khashoggi, who moved to Washington from Saudi Arabia last year fearing retribution for his views and has not been seen for over 48 hours after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.