Saudi crown prince, Trump discuss king's health: state news agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Thursday from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the health of the Saudi king, state news agency SPA reported.

The two also discussed regional and international developments, SPA said.

Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, underwent a successful operation to remove his gallblader, the state news agency SPA reported earlier in the day, after he was admitted to hospital this week.