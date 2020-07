FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 14, 2019. Picture taken January 14, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s 84-year-old ruler, King Salman bin Abdulaziz left King Faisal hospital in Riyadh after recovery, the state news agency reported on Thursday.

The Saudi king was admitted to hospital on July ‮20‬ to undergo some medical checks, after suffering from inflammation of the gall bladder.