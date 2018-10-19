Russian delegation led by RDIF head to attend Saudi investment forum next week

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A delegation led by Russian Direct Investment Fund head Kirill Dmitriev will take part in the Future Investment Initiative investment forum next week in Saudi Arabia, the fund said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Cheif Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev waits before a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with representatives of the foreign business community on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 11, 2018. Valery Sharifulin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

A string of Western executives who had been due to attend the summit have pulled out amid international concern over the fate of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“RDIF has put together a representative delegation from Russia to participate in the forum, which includes more than 30 leading Russian entrepreneurs and leaders of major Russian companies, as well as public figures,” the fund said without giving names.