October 11, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Trump: U.S. working with Turkey, Saudis on journalist probe

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has investigators overseas to assist Turkey in its probe over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday, adding that they are also working with Saudi Arabia.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

“We’re being very tough. And we have investigators over there and we’re working with Turkey, and frankly we’re working with Saudi Arabia. We want to find out what happened,” Trump said in an interview the Fox News “Fox & Friends” program.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey

