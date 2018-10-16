Turkish prosecutor in Saudi journalist's disappearance leaves consulate: witness

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The Turkish prosecutor investigating the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has left the Saudi consulate building in Istanbul, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday.

A team of around 10 Turkish police investigators had already left after a nine-hour search.

Earlier, a Turkish diplomatic source had said a joint Turkish-Saudi team would search the consulate, the last place where Khashoggi was seen before he vanished on Oct. 2.