Saudi Arabia: Government reshuffle was expected as its four-year term was up

RIYADH (Reuters) - The Saudi king’s reshuffle of the government was expected as the cabinet must be replaced and reappointed by royal order every four years, according to a statement from the government communications office.

“The reshuffle is designed to ensure that the Cabinet has the best combination of the experience and know-how to meet the needs of the Kingdom over the coming four years and strengthen our relations with friendly countries around the world,” an unnamed official was cited as saying in the statement.